Last updated on .From the section Newport

Nathan Wood started his senior career at Undy Athletic, before moving to Penybont

Newport County have signed attacking midfielder Nathan Wood from Cymru Premier side Penybont.

Wood scored 15 goals and registered seven assists in 2022-23 for Penybont, where he has spent the last eight seasons.

The 26-year-old, who has agreed a two-year deal at Rodney Parade, hails from the Newport area and was formerly a youngster in the Exiles' academy.

"I've been a fan of Newport for years," Wood said.

"I know how much it means to the fans and just how passionate they are. For me to be a part of that and have the opportunity to come here is a no-brainer."

Wood becomes Graham Coughlan's first summer signing as the former Bristol Rovers boss looks to build a squad capable of improving on last season's 15th-placed finish in League Two.

"Nathan is very attack-minded and I believe he gives us something that we don't currently have," Coughlan said.

"It's a great opportunity for him, coming from the Welsh premier league. We've had a lot of success in players from the league previously at the football club.

"He was a standout performer in that division last season and it's an opportunity he fully deserves."

Wood will join former Penybont team-mate James Waite at Newport.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.