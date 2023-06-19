Last updated on .From the section Football

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 team pictured before a friendly against Iceland in March

Two international matches were abandoned on Monday following allegations of racial abuse.

New Zealand said they refused to play the second half against Qatar after saying Michael Boxall was abused by a Qatari player during the first half.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s' friendly with Kuwait also ended early after an alleged racist remark.

The Football Association of Ireland said a Kuwait Under-22 player made the remark to a Republic substitute.

Both matches were taking place in Austria, with New Zealand beating Qatar 1-0 in Vienna and the Republic U21s leading 3-0 against Kuwait in Bad Radkersburg before the abandonments.

"Michael Boxall was racially abused during the first half of the game by a Qatari player," New Zealand posted on their Twitter account.

"No official action was taken so the team have agreed not to come out for the second half of the match."

The FAI said it will report the incident during the Kuwait match to Fifa and Uefa.

"The FAI regrets to announce that today's U21 international against Kuwait has been abandoned after a racist remark was made by a Kuwaiti player towards one of our substitutes," said the FAI's statement.

"The FAI does not tolerate any racism towards any of our players or staff and will be reporting this serious matter to FIFA and UEFA."

Last week, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr will lead a special anti-racism committee made up of players which will suggest stricter punishments for discriminatory behaviour in football.