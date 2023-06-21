Close menu

Gary Neville says Premier League should stop Saudi Arabia transfers

By Simon Stone & Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Football

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema, the current Ballon d'Or winner, is one of the highest-profile players to move to Saudi Arabia

Gary Neville has called on the Premier League to stop the transfer of players to Saudi Arabia until it is certain the integrity of its competition is not being put at risk.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante have already joined the Saudi Pro League - marquee names but near the end of their career - and there was speculation Lionel Messi would too, before his move to the US.

A growing number of players at their peak are attracting interest too, including Wolves captain Ruben Neves, Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly and Hakim Ziyech and Arsenal's Thomas Partey. It underlines the league's ambition to be one of the top five in the world.

Neville, though, is among those asking what all this potential activity means.

In June, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns Newcastle United, confirmed it was taking over four leading clubs in the country, including Al-Nassr, who signed Ronaldo in December.

There is uncertainty over whether PIF holds a stake in Chelsea's ultimate owners, the private equity firm Clearlake Capital, although club sources have rejected suggestions of any direct involvement.

"The Premier League should put an instant embargo on transfers to Saudi Arabia to ensure the integrity of the game isn't being damaged," Neville told BBC Sport.

"Checks should be made on the appropriateness of the transactions.

"If it comes through that process, obviously transfers could open up again. But I do believe, at this moment in time, transfers should be halted until you look into the ownership structure at Chelsea and whether there are beneficial transfer dealings that are improper."

A question of money - and Financial Fair Play

Neville's comments have come as Saudi Arabian spending in football increases, and as some English clubs face a challenge balancing their books.

Both Chelsea and Wolves have been facing difficult decisions around recruitment this summer as they try to keep within the Premier League's three-year limit on losses of £105m under Financial Fair Play rules.

Chelsea spent more than £400m in transfers last season, while Wolves posted a £46.1m loss last year and boss Julen Lopetegui said the club must "solve" their Financial Fair Play issues to compete in the Premier League.

Wolves had thought Neves would join Barcelona this summer. However, the 26-year-old midfielder, who played for Portugal at last year's World Cup, has instead agreed a lucrative deal to join Al Hilal for £47m, a far higher fee than anticipated.

Sources at Chelsea are adamant Saudi Arabia's PIF has "zero interest, financial or otherwise" in the club. It has never been denied PIF have an involvement in Clearlake but it has been stressed the US private equity vehicle has 400 different investors across six continents and it is thought no shareholder is allowed to own more than 5% of the organisation.

Multi-club ownership is not prohibited by European governing body Uefa, which has so far refused to comment. The Premier League does have a fair value assessment system to try to ensure deals, both commercial and transfers, are conducted at market value. Fifa's transfer matching system is designed to do similar.

The aim, ultimately, is to make sure the rules are followed. No easy task, given that markets fluctuate, and a player's value can change.

Will the Saudi Pro League make a big impact on that market?

What's the pedigree of the league?

Saudi Arabia has always had big interest in football - and a competitive league to go with it.

The national team have qualified for six of the past eight World Cups. They have won three Asian Cups - only Japan have more. In Qatar last year, all 26 members of the squad played for domestic clubs. No club have won the AFC Champions League more times than Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, with four victories.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has become a more visual presence on the sporting scene, hosting Formula 1 races and high-profile world title boxing bouts as well as setting up LIV Golf.

The controversial purchase of Newcastle was further evidence of a growing interest in using sport to project Saudi Arabia to a wider audience. A joint 2030 World Cup bid with Egypt and Greece is planned too.

"Saudi Arabia sees itself as being at the centre of a new world order and investing in sport helps contribute to that national positioning," Simon Chadwick, professor of sport and geopolitical economy at Skema Business School in Paris, was quoted as saying recently.

Improving the Saudi Arabian league is part of that plan - with the help of high-profile names.

Former Leeds and Wolves forward Helder Costa, former Argentina international Ever Banega and former Watford and Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo all featured last season, when Al-Ittihad, coached by former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, finished as champions.

Is this another Chinese Super League?

When a league becomes a big player in the world transfer market, questions about its financial sustainability will follow.

The Chinese Super League, for a brief period, attracted much interest and paid huge sums to attract high-profile players, such as former Manchester United and City forward Carlos Tevez. Such levels of spending didn't last.

But the Saudi Pro League believes it is built on more solid foundations.

"The league is well established, going since the 1970s, and clubs have a real fanbase who care about football which makes it authentic and not artificial," a senior league source told BBC Sport.

"When it happened in China, it wasn't explicitly government money. It was about encouraging entrepreneurs to do things. Then that stopped. Here the funding is more secure and part of a long-term plan. The clubs are well established in the local communities and football across the country is by far the number one sport.

"Although the league has a fair amount of foreign players, it's the big stars who get you worldwide TV coverage. As soon as Ronaldo came in, the league started to be shown in every major market. It gets that immediate attention.

"The announcement that the top four clubs will be 75% owned by PIF, rather than by the state, turns them into a proper business. It is not just about bringing in top players but also about changing the economy of the game here to make it more private sector and develop clubs and companies and brands.

"The Ronaldo transfer proved it can happen. It is one thing to say 'we are going to sign the best players in the world' but for someone of Ronaldo's status to actually come, live in Riyadh and play every game, was a surprise to people and showed we could get other people to come."

Is Europe worried about a talent drain?

For European football, the rise of the Saudi Pro League presents a challenge.

Losing key players is not a new experience - China and Major League Soccer have tempted stars away in the past. However, the departure of players in their prime, such as Neves, is a concern.

If he can pick up the kind of eye-watering salary speculated at, how do European clubs respond? Even among the top 20 in Deloitte's rich-list, funds are not limitless and financial regulations have to be adhered to. If they try to compete over an extended period, it would materially impact clubs' biggest outlay - salaries.

And what about the Champions League? If it's pre-eminence as a club competition started to be undermined by an absence of world football's biggest names, could clubs from outside Europe be offered entries?

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin doesn't see it that way.

"It's mainly a mistake for Saudi Arabian football," he told Dutch broadcaster NOS. "They should invest in academies, bring their own coaches and develop their own players.

"The system of buying players that are almost at the end of their career is not the system that develops football. It was a similar mistake in China when they all brought players who are at the end of their career.

"It's not only about money. Players want to win top competitions. And the top competition is in Europe."

  • Comment posted by Sheepy, today at 12:09

    Does Gary not understand that most of these players came to the EPL for more money.

    They are now leaving for the same reason.

    Neville is a champagne socialist and not a very bright one.

    • Reply posted by MoonInUranus, today at 12:24

      MoonInUranus replied:
      Doesn't matter anyway tbh.
      Those that want to go, let them.

      It is not possible for them to accumulate enough players to create a high class league and I suspect those that go will soon find that living in such heat and under such lifestyle constraints isn't nearly so much fun as they think it will be.

  • Comment posted by asteer1986, today at 12:16

    34 year old Aubameyang is ‘at his peak’ but 32 year old Kante is nearing the end of his career? Who wrote this?

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 12:25

    What does Gary Neville think about sports commentators working for Middle Eastern state funded broadcasters?

    • Reply posted by Kat, today at 12:50

      Kat replied:
      And I don't suppose he'll be going to Newcastle next season with Sky!

  • Comment posted by Microscopic, today at 12:14

    Does the premier league has integrity when its teams are buying 100 Millions players (and I am a Chelsea's fan)? The whole world of football, teams, agents, players are corrupt.

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 12:31

      Youwhat replied:
      Lets ban people from going to Lidl and Aldi which are foreign owned because they have various better deals are better than Waitrose, Asda and Tesco. Utter rubbish from braille

  • Comment posted by Beans, today at 12:12

    There's no integrity in the Premier league these days with city buying trophies and Chelsea spending £400m every window

    • Reply posted by big nolte, today at 12:20

      big nolte replied:
      1.2 billion guardiola has spent so far in his time at city , he is a great manager but the spending is off the charts whatever way they want to defend it.

  • Comment posted by battles, today at 12:16

    Are the Saudi bots out in force in the comments today? The serious point here isn't Neville, its the fact that there may well be an overlap between the ownership of Chelsea and the Saudi clubs taking a bunch of misfits off their hands for above market rates, and in doing so digging them out of the FFP hole they have dug themselves in.

    • Reply posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 12:25

      Jack Dominiak replied:
      Even if true??? and it's very unlikely!
      It's not as bad as City and their sponsorship deals and where's the outrage on that?
      and the facts are;
      Kante has gone on a Free
      Kovacic going to Man City
      Havertz going to Arsenal
      Mount to Man Utd
      So 1 player has gone to the Saudi league on a Free, how does that benefit Chelsea?

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 12:20

    You have clubs like Man City, basically getting a taxi for the first 25 miles and then running the last 1 and claiming their marathon has the same legitimacy as everyone else's. It's all smoke and mirrors.

    • Reply posted by eastlondon1, today at 13:03

      eastlondon1 replied:
      If you can’t afford a taxi - get the bus. Sport imitating life…

  • Comment posted by Arekkusu, today at 12:18

    The issue isn't players leaving for big bucks to the middle East. It's the corruption linking them to Premier League clubs and inflating transfers so that they can bypass FFP. It's no different to the ridiculous sponsorship deals Citeh did.

    • Reply posted by football, today at 12:28

      football replied:
      wake up dark ages ....no money no trophies simple as that....Man City is a good example......Football is business otherwise you have to go and watch kids playing in the playground.

  • Comment posted by Swifty, today at 12:11

    So Neville has a moral issue with all this then, yet still pops over that way to cover the World Cup to line his pocket. Has there ever been a bigger hypocrite than this man ever!!

    • Reply posted by andyw, today at 13:08

      andyw replied:
      He's probably only 2nd to Steven Gerrard who once in an interview stated how much he was against diving and how it ruined the game.

  • Comment posted by DSFparsfan, today at 12:22

    Gary is always good for a laugh with his inane comments. The arrogance to think the Premier League should decide what players other leagues can sign. Premier League has been signing players from other leagues with fat cheques for years but as soon as someone else does it Gary shouts foul. Smacks of PGA Tour golf who had to back down from their self-righteous stance.

    • Reply posted by be77yadb, today at 12:51

      be77yadb replied:
      Exactly! Neville is a big hypocrite. How is it different from Premier league clubs buying players from all over the globe for huge fees?

  • Comment posted by Mr K, today at 12:14

    It's just an opinion, Footbal is going through what Golf has just experienced , by now everyone should know the sludgy oil money dictates everything, Look at Moneybags Citeh, all those fraud charges in limbo as the club celebrates a treble on the back of their boardroom supposedly illegal dealings. A fine later and someone else will repeat it. Oil Sludge rules football at the moment

    • Reply posted by TheEmperor, today at 12:18

      TheEmperor replied:
      What is “Oil sludge” as you put it?

  • Comment posted by Gary9413, today at 12:15

    Would he say the same thing if a Saudi club offered Salford £8m for Matt Smith?

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 12:23

      Youwhat replied:
      Stick a 1 in front and he will shut up.

  • Comment posted by brookstar, today at 12:20

    He be commentating on the matches this time next year 🤣

  • Comment posted by Marord, today at 12:13

    Strange from Neville. He hasn't said a word so far about the effect Emirates City's spending power is having on removing competition at home

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 12:22

    The ' Mayor of Manchester ' piping up once again with his views. He didnt mind taking the coin at Man Utd for years as the PL started to dominate and take over from Serie A... or to work at the Qatar world cup for a huge fee. Pipe down son

    • Reply posted by MarkGosforth, today at 12:30

      MarkGosforth replied:
      Or spending a Kings ransom to get Salford FC into the football league. Where was he arguing fair play rules then. Football has spent the last 25 years chasing the money and he is part of that. Hypocrisy in action

  • Comment posted by andy 1964, today at 12:12

    Your not allowed to throw money at the game to get the best players because that's what we do.....give your head a wobble a wobble Gary

    • Reply posted by Wombat, today at 12:33

      Wombat replied:
      He has thrown enough cash at plastic Salford.

  • Comment posted by MESSIah, today at 12:07

    And let's have the return of majority fan ownership of clubs while we're at it

    • Reply posted by DR MY KHADROO, today at 12:18

      DR MY KHADROO replied:
      REALLY? YOU HATE ARABS AND MUSLIMS OWNERS BUT NOT THEIR MONEY...

  • Comment posted by Barry Smith, today at 12:21

    For the past 20 years the PL has only benefited from oil money. They have let it all happen because of greed. Now that oil money might start to negatively affect the PL, they start complaining. Just a few months ago the PL let Saudi Arabia buy Newcastle. What were they expecting?

    The greed in English football will soon be its downfall.

    • Reply posted by IanJackieSP8, today at 12:47

      IanJackieSP8 replied:
      It's nearly three years since Newcastle were taken over.

  • Comment posted by RAC, today at 12:10

    Get him back on Have I got News for You to explain how taking Qatari money for the last World Cup to report from the inside as he said - not a peep about conditions for workers, deaths etc, from him, total hypocrite.He now seems to be begging for a Saudi takeover of United thats Che Neville for you,

  • Comment posted by Mr K, today at 12:18

    MLS threw money at has beens , it's just bigger money this time round!!!

    • Reply posted by Matt85, today at 12:21

      Matt85 replied:
      Neves is approaching his prime. This is unprecedented.

