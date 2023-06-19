Close menu

Darren Moore: Sheffield Wednesday boss leaves by mutual consent after two years

Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wedcomments149

Darren Moore led Sheffield Wednesday to promotion back to the Championship at the end of his second full season with the club
Darren Moore led Sheffield Wednesday to promotion back to the Championship at the end of his second full season with the club

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has left the club less than a month after guiding them to promotion to the Championship.

The 49-year-old joined the Owls in March 2021 and led them to victory in May's League One play-off final against Barnsley.

In addition, Moore's backroom staff have also left Hillsborough.

"Both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways," chairman Dejphon Chansiri said.

"The journey of Sheffield Wednesday with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the football industry, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree.

"The mutual respect we have for each other is immense on a personal and professional basis and I offer my sincere thanks for the dedication and commitment Darren has given to our club."

The Owls reached last season's play-off final despite losing 4-0 to Peterborough in the first leg of their semi-final.

They went on to put together one of the greatest comebacks in the English Football League to win on penalties in the return leg and set up their place at Wembley.

Prior to their victorious return to Hillsborough, no team had ever overcome more than a two-goal deficit.

Following their victory at Wembley, Moore said that their last-minute extra-time win proved that "the impossible can be achieved".

"I would like to take this time to acknowledge the chairman, Mr Chansiri, for giving me the opportunity to manage this great football club in Sheffield Wednesday, it's been a journey in every sense," Moore said after his departure from the club.

"Both the chairman and myself have been determined to get this club back into the Championship. I'm delighted this has been achieved, and I hope the football club continues to develop and will soon fulfil the dream of mine, which was to take them back to the Premier League where they belong."

Analysis - 'His stock has risen enormously'

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager and BBC Radio Sheffield summariser Brian Laws

It has shocked me just as much as anybody else, I have to say.

Darren has done an incredible job over the past 18 months. When you look at last season, they got 96 points and still didn't get promoted.

The task was to get promoted. It's been an incredible journey. The fans will have loved the last week of the season.

His stock for me has risen enormously. He's kept his faith and honesty about himself, he's kept the players' mentality high and they liked him.

All the indicators were they were looking forward to the Championship season and were rebuilding to reach the Premier League.

There's something not quite gone according to plan.

He's got to be congratulated on the job he's done and we've got to wait and see what Dejphon Chansiri will do. Has he got somebody else in place? All these things will clearly happen in the coming days, I would think.

Whoever they appoint has to get cracking.

Comments

Join the conversation

144 comments

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 18:13

    Shocked and disappointed. All the best Darren for whatever the future holds.

    • Reply posted by KevO, today at 18:40

      KevO replied:
      When we sacked h8m at West Brom, I was astounded, this time, I'm appalled. I hope Wednesday go down.

  • Comment posted by maximus81, today at 18:13

    Something is not right here. The entire backroom staff all gone.

    • Reply posted by AL, today at 18:38

      AL replied:
      I suspect he's got a job elsewhere..

  • Comment posted by Johnnybebad, today at 18:13

    Wish the big man all the best. The playoff semi's and final will forever be in the memories and hearts of all Wednesdayites. Thanks Big Daz WAWAW.

  • Comment posted by Citizen of EU, today at 18:26

    Perhaps Moore wanted to leave after all the sickening abuse after the semi final 1st leg

    • Reply posted by mickbluenose1960, today at 18:41

      mickbluenose1960 replied:
      You never saw any of the "sickening abuse" no one did. It might be a BBC fairytale - not unusual. Slagging off his managerial skills isn't "sickening abuse" it's standard in football.

  • Comment posted by Harry178, today at 18:19

    Seriously? What more could he have done?
    Go on to bigger and Better things Darren, you deserve better than to have been treated in this way

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 18:17

    A good manager and a very decent man. Great shame. Good luck for the future.

  • Comment posted by DorsetTiger, today at 18:15

    The day of bizarre managerial departures!

  • Comment posted by 186726, today at 18:15

    Chansiri at his finest 👌 something not right goos luck to Moore I'm sure he won't be short on offers

  • Comment posted by 4mhoxicz, today at 18:16

    What is going on at Hillsborough? Have Sheffield Wednesday lost there minds? This is silly, Relegation to League One.

  • Comment posted by mindthegap, today at 18:28

    2 talented English managers who over achieved last season gone today ? I struggle to understand it - sad day

  • Comment posted by Braddy, today at 18:17

    Bizarre

  • Comment posted by Fratton_Finker, today at 18:24

    Madness

  • Comment posted by EmergencyExit, today at 18:19

    What is it with clubs, Bournemouth now Sheff Wed.

    Two Managers who DESERVED at least another season.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 18:21

      S Jake replied:
      Silly season has well and truly begun.

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 18:16

    Insane!

  • Comment posted by Owenb, today at 18:15

    Chansiri just leave the club and never come back

  • Comment posted by Rob , today at 18:22

    Unbelievable, Darren Moore gets Wednesday promoted then gets the sack!
    I've always liked Wednesday ( I'm an Everton fan) as they're a traditional big club but this leaves a sour taste in the mouth

    • Reply posted by Marmite, today at 18:26

      Marmite replied:
      You don't sound bitter enough to be a blue mate!

      Agreed, something don't taste right. Similar flavour to Bournemouth earlier.

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 18:13

    Why?

  • Comment posted by jamiewalton76, today at 18:16

    I've supported Sheff Wed since I was 10. This is the final straw.

    • Reply posted by HandOfBob, today at 18:44

      HandOfBob replied:
      Never again!

  • Comment posted by unclebink, today at 18:12

    The merry go round started early for next season…

  • Comment posted by Keith, today at 18:23

    In the event of a promotion there is surely a moral and professional obligation to give the manager a chance this is very rare indeed.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC