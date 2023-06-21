Last updated on .From the section Irish

Herron made 44 appearances for Larne before his contract was terminated by mutual consent last year

Former Larne and Glentoran midfielder John Herron has signed a two-year deal with Gibraltar side Manchester 1962.

Herron, 28, departed Larne last August after his contract was "terminated by mutual agreement".

It came after images of Herron at a concert wearing a T-shirt with a pro-IRA slogan appeared on social media.

Herron, from Scotland, had been linked to a return to the Irish Premiership with Cliftonville, but has opted to move to Gibraltar.

Herron was handed a 10-match suspension by the Irish Football Association (IFA) for bringing the game into disrepute with the governing body also imposing a £500 fine on the Inver Park club.

Herron began his professional football career at Celtic. He moved to the Irish Premiership in 2018 when he joined Glentoran, before signing for Larne in 2020 and was linked to Jim Magilton's Clifotnville before his switch to Gibraltar.