Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Thibaut Courtois has 102 caps for Belgium

Thibaut Courtois has refused to travel to Estonia for Belgium's Euro 2024 qualifier because he feels "offended" after being overlooked for the captaincy against Austria on Saturday.

In the absence of the injured Kevin de Bruyne, striker Romelu Lukaku was handed the armband for the 1-1 draw.

Like Lukaku, Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois is a vice-captain and was due to lead the side in Tallinn on Tuesday.

However, a "disappointed" Courtois left the squad after the Austria match.

"Together we decided that Romelu would be captain against Austria and Thibaut tomorrow against Estonia," said Belgium head coach Domenico Tedesco.

"That was OK for everyone but after the match [Courtois] suddenly wanted to talk to me and said he was going home because he was disappointed and felt offended.

"From the beginning I tried to show him the appreciation he deserves. In my eyes he is the best goalkeeper in the world. I love him as a goalkeeper but also as a human being. I am shocked."

Earlier on Monday, Courtois' father was quoted in the Belgian press saying his son had pulled out with a knee injury, but Italian Tedesco - who was appointed in February - dismissed the claims.

"I wish I could say it's an injury but I can't lie," he said. "I always try to protect players but that's impossible in this situation. I tried to tell him to hold on for two more days."

Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen said it was a "sad situation", adding the "group process" had been "disrupted".

Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels will start against Estonia in Courtois' place.

Belgium are second behind Austria in their qualifying group on four points, but have game in hand over the leaders who have seven points.