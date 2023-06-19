Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Louis Thompson broke his leg playing for Portsmouth against Bristol Rovers in August 2022 but returned to action in January

Stevenage have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Louis Thompson.

The 28-year-old made 19 appearances for Portsmouth last season, scoring one goal, after recovering from a broken leg suffered early in the campaign.

He is the younger brother of Nathan Thompson, who joined the League One newcomers earlier this month.

"This is a club with lots of momentum. We have aspirations of surprising a few this year, and I believe in the project," Thompson said.

