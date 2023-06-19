Last updated on .From the section England

Bukayo Saka is the 91st player to score a hat-trick for England

Bukayo Saka scored his first career hat-trick in England's 7-0 Euro 2024 qualifying victory over North Macedonia on Monday evening.

The Arsenal winger is the 91st player to score three in a game for the Three Lions - and only the third to do so under current manager Gareth Southgate.

Can you name the 12 players to have scored England hat-tricks since 1990? To give you a helping hand, we've given you the games they scored in and the year. Good luck!