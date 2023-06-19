Last updated on .From the section Wales

Manager Rob Page has guided Wales to one European Championship and one World Cup

Wales manager Robert Page says if his side are to qualify for Euro 2024 from their qualification group they must win all their remaining fixtures.

Wales still have home games against Croatia and Turkey to come, as well as trips to Latvia and Armenia.

"There are loads of points to play for," said Page.

"Armenia beat Latvia tonight and I think both teams are capable of picking points up.

"We just have to have the mentality now that we have to win every game to give ourselves a chance."

Defeat in Samsun leaves Welsh fans staring at a bleak table, with Turkey clear in first place on nine points and surprise packages Armenia in second on six.

Croatia and Wales both have four points, but the World Cup semi-finalists have played two fewer games than Page's side.

If Wales do not reach Euro 2024 automatically from the group, there is a strong chance they will go into the play-off places to attempt qualification via a route mirroring the one they took to reach the 2022 World Cup.

As well as the table, Wales' form since qualifying for Qatar makes tough reading, with only one win in their last 12 fixtures.

Despite the odds being firmly against qualifying without the need for the play-offs, Page "absolutely" still believes he can guide Wales out of the group.

"To do that we need to get both sides of the game bang on," he added.

"It has been a frustrating camp, but there have been so many lessons to learn from it and we will address it.

"We go into every game to win it, that's no different, it's just really important we pick up the wins at home [against Croatia and Turkey]."

Ill-discipline costs Wales once again

Wales' hopes of bouncing back with a win in Turkey took a huge blow towards the end of the first half when midfielder Joe Morrell was shown a straight red card for a high challenge.

The dismissal was Wales' second in two games after Kieffer Moore's red card for kicking out off the ball against Armenia.

"I'm disappointed with Kieffer's on Friday, it is the softest red card he will ever have, and Joe's is similar tonight," said Page.

"He's not nasty, he's not got that in him to go and hurt somebody, he's got his eye on the ball, but the moment you raise your foot you're asking the question.

"We have to learn, you have to be disciplined and maybe not go for the challenge and defend.

"It is frustrating, but we have to learn from it."