England 7-0 North Macedonia: Three Lions attacking stars provide Gareth Southgate with a welcome selection headache

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Old Trafford

From the section England

England forwards Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane.
Bukayo Saka scored the first hat-trick of his senior career in England's 7-0 win over North Macedonia.

Bukayo Saka's beaming smile was the indicator of just how times have changed for England since they last took their show on the road at home.

Arsenal's 21-year-old - the brilliant talent Gunners fans call "Starboy" - gave the match ball a lingering kiss when he completed the first hat-trick of his career as the centrepiece of England's 7-0 thrashing of North Macedonia at Old Trafford.

The whole stadium rose to Saka when he was substituted and did so again for England after a richly-entertaining romp to victory made it four wins from four in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

It would take something wholly extraordinary for England not to qualify, especially with their toughest game done and dusted following victory against Italy in Naples.

This was all a far cry from the previous occasion, almost exactly a year ago, when England last played a home game away from Wembley.

It ended in a 4-0 thrashing against Hungary in a Uefa Nations League game at Molineux - a defeat and performance that produced such a toxic reaction from home fans that it factored into manager Gareth Southgate's thoughts as he considered whether to extend his stay after the World Cup.

Southgate decided to carry on after England lost the quarter-final to France in Qatar - and just one look at the quality at his disposal makes it easy to see why.

We must apply the usual caveat here, though, as the standard of opposition, both here and in the 4-0 win in Malta on Friday, was decidedly sub-standard.

It is dealing with elite opposition where England's problems have arisen and they may not get the chance to truly test themselves until they get to Germany for next year's Euros.

It is still possible, however, to admire the quality of England's work and it is beyond question that Southgate has scintillating attacking talent at his disposal.

And the star of this particular show was Saka, with one particular relationship building in this team and already showing signs of bringing rich dividends for England in times to come.

Southgate's decision to deploy Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield was the big experiment and talking point of these two qualifiers. It has been a resounding success, especially as he appears totally tuned in to the same wavelength as Saka.

They combined in the build-up to England's first goal in Malta and were involved in the real "X Factor" moment of this win against North Macedonia just after half-time.

As he did in Malta, Alexander-Arnold picked out Saka with a perfect long pass. This time Saka brought it under control, in the second instance with his chest, before lashing a spectacular volley past helpless North Macedonia keeper Stole Dimitrievski.

The obvious joy of his team-mates when he completed his treble - and when they sought him out with the match ball at the final whistle - showed Saka is not just lavishly talented, but extremely popular.

Harry Kane, as usual, was on target as he broke the deadlock with his 57th goal for England, then added another with a penalty. Marcus Rashford, so dangerous in the first half, scored from Jordan Henderson's unselfish pass.

Southgate was able to deploy Manchester City's Champions League-winning duo Phil Foden and Jack Grealish from the bench. The latter received a rapturous reception in the unlikely surroundings of Old Trafford, his reputation seemingly enhanced by those, shall we say, enthusiastic celebrations after the glory of victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul.

Jude Bellingham, regarded by many as England's standout superstar of the future, was not involved as the teenager, who has moved to Real Madrid in a deal that could be worth £115m, was out through injury. He will come straight back in when fit.

Southgate now has a happy dilemma and time to find the answers, with qualification more of less assured and a real atmosphere of confidence and optimism building around the camp.

The team that beat North Macedonia will form the basis of England's team for the Euros, although Chelsea's Reece James, when fit, will challenge Kyle Walker at right-back.

Harry Maguire will surely need to be playing regularly, presumably at somewhere other than Manchester United, to keep those with eyes on his place at bay.

Foden and Grealish will make their claims for a place on the flanks, while Raheem Sterling will hope to find his best form after a poor season at Chelsea.

But it is in midfield where eyes are already being focused after the success of Alexander-Arnold's switch to the advanced position he has occupied more recently for Liverpool.

Declan Rice will start and Bellingham's place is non-negotiable, so will Southgate opt for the safer option of either Kalvin Phillips or Jordan Henderson alongside Rice or will Alexander-Arnold be the answer?

It may be a thornier problem for Southgate against better teams, but it is a pleasant problem to have.

So much depends, very obviously, on how next season pans out but England could not be in better shape to qualify for Germany next summer.

Given England's quality, there should be no excuse for them not only reaching Euro 2024, but going deep into it as they seek to go one better than their last crack at this tournament when they lost in the final to Italy at Wembley.

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 23:49

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by ftsefaller, today at 23:49

    Yes, it was only North Macedonia but you can only play the team in front of you. England should be making that final step in Germany next year.

  • Comment posted by ChapelStandRoar, today at 23:47

    As long as we don’t play anyone better than Macedonia or Malta I can see us doing well. Hopefully between now and Euro 2024 Phillips can get another 4 or 5 prem games under his belt

  • Comment posted by andyandali, today at 23:46

    Laugh, no really, laugh. England beat macedonia 7-0. Play ur strongest players southgate. Why???

  • Comment posted by Giuseppe Gelato, today at 23:45

    Another gushing piece of crap from the BBC about a mediocre England beating a bunch of butchers, bakers and candlestick makers...

    • Reply posted by stonearthur, today at 23:47

      stonearthur replied:
      I’d keep quiet if my team was the turgid Italians who North Macedonia thrashed to knock them out of the World Cup

  • Comment posted by Miss007, today at 23:45

    North Macedonia are not a bad side but it's hard to read too much into this victory. Still, a great performance and it's nice to be excited about watching them playing.

  • Comment posted by kevin, today at 23:45

    Used to enjoy watching Saka. A youngster with huge talent and carefree. But due to the modern game, then probably told to dive! 🙄

  • Comment posted by Head juror, today at 23:45

    World class performances from saka and Trent in particular. The only thing I would have liked to have seen Southgate do differently is rotate the keeper but all in all a brilliant job all round

  • Comment posted by SchizoCockney, today at 23:44

    Typical nonsense once again with the England camp happy about playing this level of team, a country with a population 1/ 5th that of London! Internationals should be like the FA Cup... lower teams play against like teams and the winners EARN their place against bigger and better challenges. Every year, these games are a farce.

    • Reply posted by More Like It, today at 23:47

      More Like It replied:
      except when North Macedonia beat Germany, and then put Italy out of the World Cup, of course.

  • Comment posted by stonearthur, today at 23:42

    A classy performance from a world class team. It’s fantastic to be an England fan after all the disappointments and then the two missed decades before Sir Gareth turned everything around.
    Cue the whingers and whiners, but they are irrelevant, “England’s Going to Berlin, Bu-Kay-O, Saka.”

    • Reply posted by andyandali, today at 23:48

      andyandali replied:
      Rubbish

  • Comment posted by Adam West, today at 23:41

    Here we go.....!
    Saka is shaping up to be a fine player but don't embarrass him by bigging him up for scoring goals against no marks like North Macedonia.
    We get enough of that baloney with Kane.

  • Comment posted by deano33, today at 23:41

    It was North Macedonia not Brazil

    • Reply posted by stonearthur, today at 23:44

      stonearthur replied:
      Brazil are very average, did you not watch the World Cup ?

  • Comment posted by andyandali, today at 23:40

    Another non event. England are truly a great team for beating nobody. Why even play these players? Southgate is a numpty

    • Reply posted by More Like It, today at 23:46

      More Like It replied:
      they have already beaten Italy & Ukraine.

      Numpties said England would not qualify when the draw was made. Partly because North Macedonia beat Germany and Italy.

  • Comment posted by More Like It, today at 23:38

    Saka certainly played a blinder.

    But his second goal, world class pass from TAA, followed by world class finish from Saka.
    A joy to watch, and this is England.

  • Comment posted by AndrewG23, today at 23:37

    I must say that England were really on fire. 7-0 is tremendous. Keep up the good work England.

    • Reply posted by andyandali, today at 23:43

      andyandali replied:
      You dont have to win 7-0. 2 or 3 is enough. Geez

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 23:37

    Saka's 2nd goal was an absolute peach.

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 23:36

    Men against very talented boys! Well done England.

