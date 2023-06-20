Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne were crowned Irish League champions for the first time in their history in April

Irish Premiership champions Larne will take on HJK Helsinki in the Champions League first qualifying round next month.

Larne will be away in the first leg against the Finnish champions with the return leg at the Northern Irish club's nominated home venue of Solitude.

Larne will be unable to use Inver Park as the synthetic pitch failed to meet the required Fifa criteria.

The Irish Premiership club will be making their Champions League debut.

This followed the east Antrim club's success in lifting the Gibson Cup for the first time in April.

HJK Helsinki clinched their third successive Finnish title last October which was the 32nd time that they have won their domestic league.

The first leg will be played 11/12 July with the second leg scheduled for the 18/19 July.

League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers will take on the winners of the preliminary round which features Andorran club Atlètic Club d'Escaldes, Budućnost Podgorica of Montenegro, San Marino side Tre Penne plus Breidablik of Iceland.