Meaghan Sargeant progressed through Sheffield United's centre of excellence and played for Arsenal's academy

Aston Villa's Meaghan Sargeant has ended her playing career at the age of 29 after struggling with a back injury.

The defender joined Villa in 2021 and made 13 appearances in her first season at the Women's Super League club.

A recurring back problem ended her 2022-23 season prematurely and her Villa contract expired this summer.

Sargeant, who also played for Notts County, Birmingham City and Bristol City, will continue working at Villa in an off-field role.

"My time at Aston Villa has been challenging due to an ongoing injury, however being involved with such an amazing club and group of players has been incredible," said Sargeant.

"It has been a very hard decision to announce my early retirement. I love football and I love being part of a team environment.

"I cannot thank Aston Villa enough for all the help and support they have given me during this very difficult period."