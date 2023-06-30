A guide to Group D at the 2023 Women's World Cup

The 2023 Women's World Cup is taking place in Australia and New Zealand between 20 July and 20 August. Euro 2022 champions England are in Group D, along with previous runners-up China, Denmark, and debutants Haiti. BBC Sport takes a closer look at those teams.

China

Manager: Shui Qingxia, 56, competed in two Olympic Games with China as a player, winning silver at Atlanta 1996 to add to the five Asian Cup successes she was a part of. She played in the first two Women's World Cups and is China's first female head coach. She took over in 2021 after a hugely disappointing Olympic Games for China in 2021 - which included an 8-2 thrashing by the Netherlands - and they have improved since. Within three months she led them to the Asian Cup title which secured their qualification for the World Cup.

Star player: Racing Louisville winger Wang Shuang, 28, has more than 100 caps for China and has played a key role in recent success. She scored five goals in the 2022 Asian Cup to help China win the title, as well as scoring four in one game against Zambia at the Olympics in 2021.

Wang Shuang joined American club Racing Louisville in 2022

Form guide

*as of 1 July 2023

Tournament history

World Cup record Previous tournaments 6 Best result Runners-up: 1999

Denmark

Manager: Lars Sondergaard, 64, has spent all of his managerial career in Austria and Denmark, beginning with a youth team based in Aalborg. He took over the Denmark national team after Euro 2017 and was handed a new contract three years later despite failing to qualify for the 2019 World Cup. His side did not progress from a tough Euro 2022 group which included Germany, Spain and Finland.

Star player: Pernille Harder, 30, became the world's most expensive female footballer when she moved from Wolfsburg to Chelsea in 2020. She was named Uefa player of the year in 2018 and 2020 and has played in two Champions League finals. She has also been named Denmark's player of the year seven times and was part of the squad that reached the Euro 2017 final. Off the pitch Harder voices support for equality alongside partner and Bayern Munich team-mate Magdalena Eriksson.

Pernille Harder left Chelsea to join Bayern Munich this summer

Form guide

*as of 1 July 2023

Tournament history

World Cup record Previous tournaments 4 Best result Quarter-finals: 1991, 1994

England

Manager: Dutchwoman Sarina Wiegman, 53, led the Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory on home soil before doing the same with England last year, while sandwiched in-between was a run to the final of the 2019 World Cup with the Dutch. She also led the Lionesses on a 30-game unbeaten run - going a full calendar year without a loss in 2022 - before their defeat by Australia in April. As a player she became the first player to represent the Netherlands 100 times and she was a school teacher before moving into full-time coaching.

Star player: Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh, 26, was the subject of a world-record transfer following her performances at Euro 2022, including a player of the match performance in the final, and is widely regarded as one of the best in her position. She left Manchester City after eight years to help the Spanish giants win the Champions League and defend their league title this season.

Keira Walsh was part of the Great Britain squad who played at the Olympic Games in 2021

Form guide

*as of 1 July 2023

Tournament history

World Cup record Previous tournaments 5 Best result Semi-finals: 2015, 2019

Haiti

Manager: Frenchman Nicolas Delepine, 44, managed at numerous clubs in his home country including Nantes, Montpellier, Guingamp and Grenoble before being appointed Haiti head coach in 2022. A year after joining Haiti he guided them through qualification to their first World Cup.

Star player: Reims midfielder Melchie Dumornay, 19, is widely considered one of the world's most talented young players. She was raised in Haiti and first started playing football on the streets with older boys. She was later scouted for Camp Nous, a federation-owned training centre in Haiti, when she was just 10. She scored five goals for Haitian club AS Tigresses in the final of the 2018 Haitian Women's Soccer Championship and aged 15, was voted the league's best player having finished top scorer. She has since impressed at Reims and will join European giants Lyon on a three-year deal this summer.

Form guide

*as of 1 July 2023

Tournament history