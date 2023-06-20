Uefa Champions League: The New Saints to face Swedish champions BK Häcken
Welsh champions The New Saints will face BK Häcken of Sweden in the Uefa Champions League first qualifying round.
Saints, 15-time Cymru Premier champions, were seeded for the draw.
Gothenburg-based Häcken secured their place in the Champions League after winning the Swedish title for the first time in 2022.
The first leg will be in Sweden on 11/12 July with the second leg on 18/19 July.