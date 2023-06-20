Rochdale groundsman Joshua Haigh charged with alleged race-related conduct
Last updated on .From the section Rochdale
Rochdale head groundsman Joshua Haigh has been charged with alleged improper conduct related to race or colour by the Football Association.
The breach of FA rule E3 was allegedly made towards a broadcaster's presenter following Rochdale's League Two match against Stockport County in February.
It is also alleged Haigh's conduct constitutes an aggravated breach of the FA's rule because of the race element.
In a statement Rochdale confirmed Haigh will contest the charge.
The club said Haigh, who has until 23 June to respond, would request a personal hearing.
Rochdale added they had offered "full support" to their employee having "reviewed the evidence available" and were "fully complying" with the process.
