Declan Rice won the Europa Conference League in what looks likely to be his final game for West Ham

West Ham United have rejected a second bid from Arsenal for their captain Declan Rice.

It is understood the Gunners' latest offer for the 24-year-old England midfielder could have been worth as much as £90m in total to the Hammers.

However, Arsenal were proposing the initial fee for Rice to be £75m, spread over four payments.

West Ham rejected Arsenal's opening bid last week and want a larger fee and a shorter payment plan to the deal.

Hammers chairman David Sullivan has said he is "99%" sure Rice, who led the Hammers to victory in the Europa Conference League earlier this month, will leave West Ham this summer.

Rice has played 245 games and scored 15 goals for West Ham, having made his debut in the 2016-17 season after coming through the academy.

He has been capped 41 times by England, playing in all five of their matches at last winter's World Cup.

Rice has one year left on his contract, although the Hammers have the option to extend that until the summer of 2025, leaving them in a strong position to negotiate a substantial transfer fee.