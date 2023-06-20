Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Nathan Harness began his career in Ipswich Town's academy

MK Dons have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Nathan Harness on a free transfer following his release by Charlton Athletic.

He is the club's third summer recruit following midfielder Alex Gilbey and full-back Cameron Norman.

Harness made his sole league appearance for Charlton in a 4-0 defeat by Ipswich Town in April 2022.

The 23-year-old played eight EFL Trophy games and also had loan spells at Billericay, Welling United and Bromley.

"This summer, we are looking for players who fit a certain criteria - players who have been there and done it and that we feel can lead the group, but also young and hungry players who bring an energy and motivation to get their career up and running," said Dons boss Graham Alexander.

"He's not a kid who we want to develop over a number of years - we expect him to come in and compete for a first-team spot right here and right now."

Harness' move to Stadium MK will be completed on 1 July.

