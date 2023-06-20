Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Roddy Forsyth has covered Scotland at four World Cups and three European Championship finals

Scottish football broadcaster Roddy Forsyth is to retire after more than 40 years of service with BBC radio.

The BBC Radio 5 Live correspondent has announced that Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia on Tuesday was his last match, revealing that he has Parkinson's disease.

Forsyth covered four World Cups and three European Championship finals with Scotland.

He also worked on five European finals featuring Scottish sides.

Having started with the BBC in 1981, Forsyth started his current role in 1986, an eventful year which included the arrival of Graeme Souness as player-manager at Rangers and the departure of boss Alex Ferguson from Aberdeen.

The reporter tracked Ferguson down at an airport hotel and called in the news of his move to Manchester United from a payphone after a quick glass of champagne with Ferguson and Old Trafford chairman Martin Edwards.

Forsyth has witnessed five final-day title deciders and was in Munich when the scoreboard briefly read Bayern Munich 0-1 Raith Rovers.

He lists his low point as Gary McAllister's missed penalty against England at Wembley during Euro 96, with Paul Gascoigne scoring the goal of the tournament soon after.

Career highlights included the 1991 Scottish Cup final with Motherwell edging out Dundee United in a 4-3 thriller, and Rangers beating Leeds United home and away in 1992 in the Champions League.

There are also fond memories of Scotland opening the 1998 World Cup against Brazil, with the Tartan Army marching along the Champs-Elysees and being applauded by the Parisians.

Tom Connor, BBC Scotland sports editor, said Forsyth has "had a remarkable career".

He added: "He's a brilliant communicator who has led audiences through the twists and turns of the game in Scotland for decades with his memorable commentaries and analyses.

"At BBC Scotland, we're grateful for his many radio contributions and also the interviews he conducted so skilfully for the landmark television series, Only A Game. We wish him all the best."