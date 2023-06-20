Last updated on .From the section Derby

Joe Ward (left) and Josh Vickers both have experience of securing promotion from League One

Derby County have signed versatile winger Joe Ward from Peterborough and goalkeeper Josh Vickers from Rotherham on three-year deals.

Ward, 27, becomes the Rams' first signing of the summer and joins as a free agent after he turned down a new contact with Posh.

Likewise, 27-year-old Vickers moves to Pride Park after opting not to extend his stay with the Millers.

He will be reunited with former Rotherham boss Paul Warne at Derby.

It is the second time Warne has signed Vickers, with the goalkeeper going on to help the Millers earn promotion from League One in 2022.

He made a total of 30 appearance for Rotherham, while Ward leaves Peterborough as the club's longest-serving player.

The former Brighton player scored 23 goals in more than 230 appearances during his five-and-a-half years with the club.

He joins a Derby side that Peterborough edged out for a League One play-off spot on the final day last season.

Ward, who can play as a right-sided wing-back, winger or full-back, went on to score for Peterborough in their 4-0 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg of their semi-final.

He also started in the return leg in which the Owls produced one of the greatest comebacks in English Football League history to progress to the final at Wembley, where they eventually secured promotion.

