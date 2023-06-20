Last updated on .From the section Wales

MotD Wales pundits discuss the future of Wales manager Robert Page

Wales' players are "100%" behind under-pressure manager Robert Page, says defender Chris Mepham.

Some fans have called for Page's exit after one win in their past 12 matches, including Monday's 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifier defeat by Turkey.

Bournemouth centre-back Mepham also believes Wales can "turn around" their qualifying campaign.

"We know we need to do better and we're definitely be looking at ways to do that," said Mepham.

"We believe we can turn it around."

The 25-year-old also believes he owes Page a personal debt, saying: "He's someone I really admire.

"He brought me into the Wales set-up in the first place and I'll make sure I give everything I can for him.

"On the flip side, it is a results business, but we've also played a lot of tough teams - Belgium twice and Netherlands twice in this run - and we're mixing it with the very best."

Defeat by Turkey in Samsun left Wales fourth in Group D, having suffered an embarrassing defeat at home against Armenia three days earlier.

Wales still have home games against Croatia and Turkey to come, as well as trips to Latvia and Armenia.

Welsh fans are contemplating a bleak table, with Turkey clear in first place on nine points and surprise package Armenia in second on six.

Croatia and Wales both have four points, but the World Cup semi-finalists have played two fewer games than Page's side.

If Wales do not reach Euro 2024 automatically from the group, there is a strong chance they will go into the play-off places to attempt qualification via a route mirroring the one they took to reach the 2022 World Cup.

As well as the table, Wales' form since qualifying for Qatar makes tough reading, with only one win in their last 12 fixtures.

Despite the odds being firmly against qualifying without the need for the play-offs, Page "absolutely" still believes he can guide Wales out of the group.

Page guided Wales to the Euro 2020 finals and the 2022 World Cup and signed a four-year contract to stay in the role before they went to Qatar.

However, while the manager's position is now being questioned, Mepham said: "I think it's a free hit for us now. We're five points behind Turkey and the onus on us now is to win games.

"In a weird way, the pressure is off a little bit because there is that gap.

"We've got to make sure in the next camp that we go full guns blazing and get a result to close that gap."

Latvia await Wales in their next qualifier on 11 September with Croatia to follow in Cardiff in October. Wales then go to Armenia and host Turkey in November.

Even if Wales do not finish in the top two, there is a strong chance they will contest the play-offs in the hope of qualifying for the finals in Germany next summer.

Wales' hopes of bouncing back with a win in Turkey took a huge blow towards the end of the first half when midfielder Joe Morrell was shown a straight red card for a high challenge.

'The gaffer drives getting stuck in'

Turkey 2-0 Wales: ‘Outcome different’ without Joe Morrell red card - Page

The dismissal was Wales' second in two games after Kieffer Moore's red card for kicking out off the ball against Armenia.

However, Mepham believes Wales do not have an underlying disciplinary problem.

"The gaffer drives getting stuck in, putting your body on the line and getting into tackles," he said.

"But we're experienced professional footballers and we know what's worth going into and what's not.

"I think Kieffer's red card the other day was harsh, but in big moments you can't put the team at risk by losing a man.

"Certainly having 11 men makes the game a lot easier."