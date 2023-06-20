Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

New Cardiff goalkeeping coach Mario Galinovic won two caps for Croatia

New Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut has added Nikolaos Karydas and Nadir Sonmez as his assistants for next season.

Additionally, ex-Croatia goalkeeper Mario Galinovic will become the Championship side's goalkeeping coach.

The appointment of Karydas - who worked with Bulut at Turkish Super Lig side Gaziantep FK - and Sonmez confirms the exits of Sol Bamba and Watford-bound Dean Whitehead.

Galinovic's arrival sees James Wood return to coach the academy keepers.

Sonmez joins the Bluebirds from German side Fortuna Koln II, where he was assistant manager. The 33-year-old previously had spells with FC Monchengladbach, Wuppertaler SV and SC Fortuna Cologne.