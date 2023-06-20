Kevin McDonald: Bradford City sign Exeter City midfielder on two-year deal
Bradford City have signed midfielder Kevin McDonald on a two-year deal after he turned down a new contract with Exeter City.
The 34-year-old joined the Grecians on a short-term deal in January and scored three times in 11 appearances.
He returned to football in February 2022 after having a kidney transplant in May 2021.
"I do not want to come here and see out a career, I want to be here to get promoted," he told the club website.
