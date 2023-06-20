Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Kevin McDonald has played for Exeter City, Fulham, Wolves, Sheffield United and Burnley in English football

Bradford City have signed midfielder Kevin McDonald on a two-year deal after he turned down a new contract with Exeter City.

The 34-year-old joined the Grecians on a short-term deal in January and scored three times in 11 appearances.

He returned to football in February 2022 after having a kidney transplant in May 2021.

"I do not want to come here and see out a career, I want to be here to get promoted," he told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.