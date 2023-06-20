Close menu

Luke Norris: Tranmere Rovers sign Stevenage striker on one-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Luke Norris in action for Stevenage
Luke Norris scored 14 goals in all competitions this season

Tranmere Rovers have signed striker Luke Norris on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old helped Stevenage win promotion to League One last season but was not offered a new contract.

"It's such an important signing for us. He's a player we've come across over the last three or four years, and he's always been a striker I've admired," boss Ian Dawes told the club website.external-link

"He's an all-rounder - he can hold the ball up, he competes well, works hard and scores a variety of goals."

Norris has played for Colchester, Swindon and Gillingham in the English Football League.

