Luke Norris scored 14 goals in all competitions this season

Tranmere Rovers have signed striker Luke Norris on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old helped Stevenage win promotion to League One last season but was not offered a new contract.

"It's such an important signing for us. He's a player we've come across over the last three or four years, and he's always been a striker I've admired," boss Ian Dawes told the club website. external-link

"He's an all-rounder - he can hold the ball up, he competes well, works hard and scores a variety of goals."

Norris has played for Colchester, Swindon and Gillingham in the English Football League.

