Match ends, Germany 0, Colombia 2.
Euro 2024 hosts Germany fell to a second straight friendly defeat as they lost at home to Colombia.
Liverpool striker Luis Diaz headed Juan Cuadrado's cross past Marc-Andre ter Stegen for the opening goal.
Juventus veteran Cuadrado added a late penalty following a handball from Joshua Kimmich, who had just come off the bench.
Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan skippered his country in his hometown of Gelsenkirchen.
Manager Hansi Flick's side, who are playing friendlies because they qualify automatically for Euro 2024 as hosts, are winless in four games.
After losing 3-2 to Belgium in March, they drew 3-3 with Ukraine and lost 1-0 to Poland this month.
They have only won 12 of Flick's 24 games in charge.
Line-ups
Germany
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 25WolfSubstituted forHenrichsat 45'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 26Thiaw
- 2Rüdiger
- 20GosensBooked at 78mins
- 14Musiala
- 23CanSubstituted forFüllkrugat 66'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 8Goretzka
- 19Sané
- 7HavertzSubstituted forBrandtat 79'minutes
- 21GündoganSubstituted forKimmichat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Raum
- 4Ginter
- 5Kehrer
- 6Kimmich
- 9Füllkrug
- 12Trapp
- 13Henrichs
- 15Schlotterbeck
- 17Brandt
- 18Hofmann
- 22Leno
- 24Wirtz
Colombia
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 12Vargas
- 21Muñoz
- 13Mina
- 3Lucumí
- 4Machado
- 15UribeSubstituted forCastañoat 90+4'minutes
- 16LermaBooked at 11minsSubstituted forBarriosat 77'minutes
- 11Ju CuadradoSubstituted forD Sánchezat 90+4'minutes
- 20Arias
- 19BorréSubstituted forCassierraat 77'minutes
- 7DíazSubstituted forValoyesat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Montero
- 2Mosquera
- 5Barrios
- 6Mosquera
- 9Valoyes
- 10Asprilla
- 14Salazar
- 17Castaño
- 18Cassierra
- 22Mier
- 23D Sánchez
- 24Cortés
- Referee:
- Halil Umut Meler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 0, Colombia 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Colombia. Davinson Sánchez replaces Juan Cuadrado.
Substitution
Substitution, Colombia. Kevin Castaño replaces Matheus Uribe.
Post update
Hand ball by Wílmar Barrios (Colombia).
Post update
Jamal Musiala (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mateo Cassierra (Colombia).
Post update
Attempt missed. Diego Valoyes (Colombia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matheus Uribe.
Post update
Jamal Musiala (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Colombia).
Post update
Leroy Sané (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jhon Arias (Colombia).
Substitution
Substitution, Colombia. Diego Valoyes replaces Luis Díaz.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Julian Brandt (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger.
Post update
Offside, Germany. Antonio Rüdiger tries a through ball, but Niclas Füllkrug is caught offside.
Post update
Goal! Germany 0, Colombia 2. Juan Cuadrado (Colombia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Joshua Kimmich (Germany) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Julian Brandt replaces Kai Havertz.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Joshua Kimmich replaces Ilkay Gündogan.
Booking
Robin Gosens (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.