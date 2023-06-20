Last updated on .From the section Derby

Callum Elder featured 31 times for Hull last season as they finished 15th in the Championship

Derby County have signed Australia left-back Callum Elder on a three-year deal following his Hull City departure.

The 28-year-old, who played more than 130 games for the Tigers in four years, will move to Pride Park when his Hull contract expires at the end of June.

Once-capped Socceroo Elder, who came through Leicester's youth ranks, helped Hull to promotion as champions when he last featured in League One in 2021.

"It's an easy sell to play for a club the size of Derby," Elder said.

"When a club of the magnitude of Derby shows an interest in you, it immediately turns your head."

Elder, who also previously won the third division title with Wigan Athletic while on loan in 2018, said he is "proud" of his promotion record in the division.

"The manager has a real strong record himself, so I know he will be looking to add more silverware this season," Elder said of working with three-time League One promotion-winning boss Paul Warne.

Elder is the third player Derby have signed in two days, following the addition of versatile winger Joe Ward and goalkeeper Josh Vickers.

