Reading's players suffered relegation after having six points docked last season - they will play in the third tier for the first time in almost two decades

Reading will begin their first season in League One since 2002 against beaten play-off semi-finalists Peterborough.

The managerless Royals went down from the Championship last term after being docked six points for financial issues.

Fellow relegated side Wigan, who will start the season on minus eight points after their own money concerns, begin with a trip to Derby.

Blackpool, the other Championship side to go down, face Burton while play-off finalists Barnsley host Port Vale.

All opening League One fixtures are scheduled to kick-off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, 5 August.

League Two champions Leyton Orient return to the third tier for the first time since 2015 with a short trip across the Thames to Charlton.

Fourth-tier play-off winners Carlisle host their nearest neighbours Fleetwood as they return to League One for the first time since 2014, while the other two promoted sides - Northampton and Stevenage - face one another at Sixfields.

First round of fixtures in full

Barnsley v Port Vale

Blackpool v Burton Albion

Bolton Wanderers v Lincoln City

Cambridge United v Oxford United

Carlisle United v Fleetwood Town

Charlton Athletic v Leyton Orient

Derby County v Wigan Athletic

Northampton Town v Stevenage

Portsmouth v Bristol Rovers

Reading v Peterborough United

Shrewsbury Town v Cheltenham Town

Wycombe Wanderers v Exeter City

