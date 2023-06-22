League One fixtures: Reading v Peterborough & Wigan v Derby on opening day
Last updated on .From the section League One
Reading will begin their first season in League One since 2002 against beaten play-off semi-finalists Peterborough.
The managerless Royals went down from the Championship last term after being docked six points for financial issues.
Fellow relegated side Wigan, who will start the season on minus eight points after their own money concerns, begin with a trip to Derby.
Blackpool, the other Championship side to go down, face Burton while play-off finalists Barnsley host Port Vale.
All opening League One fixtures are scheduled to kick-off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, 5 August.
League Two champions Leyton Orient return to the third tier for the first time since 2015 with a short trip across the Thames to Charlton.
Fourth-tier play-off winners Carlisle host their nearest neighbours Fleetwood as they return to League One for the first time since 2014, while the other two promoted sides - Northampton and Stevenage - face one another at Sixfields.
- Club-by-club 2023-24 League One fixture list
- Championship: Southampton kick-off EFL season with Sheffield Wednesday trip
- League Two: Wrexham return to EFL with MK Dons match
First round of fixtures in full
- Barnsley v Port Vale
- Blackpool v Burton Albion
- Bolton Wanderers v Lincoln City
- Cambridge United v Oxford United
- Carlisle United v Fleetwood Town
- Charlton Athletic v Leyton Orient
- Derby County v Wigan Athletic
- Northampton Town v Stevenage
- Portsmouth v Bristol Rovers
- Reading v Peterborough United
- Shrewsbury Town v Cheltenham Town
- Wycombe Wanderers v Exeter City
More to follow.