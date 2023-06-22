Close menu

League One fixtures and schedule: Your club-by-club guide to 2023-24 season

The League One fixtures for 2023-24 have been released.

Follow the links for your club's fixture list in full.

Barnsley

Blackpool

Bolton Wanderers

Bristol Rovers

Burton Albion

Cambridge United

Carlisle United

Charlton Athletic

Cheltenham Town

Derby County

Exeter City

Fleetwood Town

Leyton Orient

Lincoln City

Northampton Town

Oxford United

Peterborough United

Portsmouth

Port Vale

Reading

Shrewsbury Town

Stevenage

Wigan Athletic

Wycombe Wanderers

