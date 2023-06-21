Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Russell Martin led Swansea to 15th in the Championship in his first season at the helm and then 10th in his second campaign

Russell Martin's move to Southampton is finally set to be confirmed with Swansea City hoping to name Barnsley's Michael Duff as his successor.

Martin agreed to become Southampton boss in May but his move has been held up by a dispute over compensation due to Swansea for his services.

Martin is now set to be appointed by Saints ahead of their return to pre-season training next week.

Swansea, meanwhile, are working on a deal for Duff.

The former Northern Ireland defender, 45, could be in place in time for the start of Swansea's pre-season preparations, with the Welsh club's players due to return to training on Friday.

Duff took over at Barnsley on a three-year contract in June 2022 and led the Tykes to the League One play-off final in his first season in charge.

Swansea will have to pay compensation to secure the former Cheltenham Town manager's services.

Duff won the League Two title with the Robins in 2020-21 and led them to their best league finishing position in the following campaign, when they ended up 15th in the third tier.

Michael Duff's Barnsley side were beaten in last month's League One play-off final by Sheffield Wednesday

He has emerged as the leading contender to succeed Martin, who is set to leave Swansea after two years in charge.

Martin, 37, is expected to sign a three-year deal at St Mary's having agreed to take on the challenge of leading Saints' attempt to make an immediate return to the Premier League following their relegation in 2022-23.

Southampton's league status has been at the centre of a disagreement with Swansea over how much compensation they must pay for Martin, who has a year to run on his contract at the Welsh club.

Martin's Swansea deal features differing release clauses depending on who comes in for him.

BBC Sport Wales understands the contract stipulates that a Championship club wanting to recruit Martin must pay Swansea about £1.25m in compensation, whereas a Premier League side would need to pay in the region of £2m.

Swansea believe Southampton must pay the higher figure because they moved for Martin before the Premier League season ended, while the Saints feel they should trigger the release clause for second-tier clubs.

It is unclear whether the dispute has been resolved, but it appears Southampton will now be able to announce Martin's appointment as successor to Ruben Selles.

The Saints will also have to pay compensation for a number of members of Martin's Swansea backroom team, with assistant boss Matt Gill and goalkeeping coach Dean Thornton among those expected to join him on the south coast.