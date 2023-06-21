Last updated on .From the section European Football

Toni Kroos has won the Champions League four times with Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

The new deal ties the Germany international to Madrid until 30 June, 2024.

Kroos, 33, has made 417 appearances for Real Madrid, including 30 in La Liga and 12 in the Champions League last season.

The 2014 World Cup winner joined from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has won 20 trophies with the club.

Over his nine seasons as a Real Madrid player, he has won four Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups, four European Super Cups, three La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups.

Last season he helped Real to the Copa del Rey title and the Champions League semi-final, where they were knocked out by Manchester City.

He will be joined in midfield next season by Real's summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, England midfielder Jude Bellingham.