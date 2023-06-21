Regan Slater joined Hull City from Sheffield United in January 2022

Hull City midfielder Regan Slater has signed a new three-year contract.

The 23-year-old made 46 appearances in the 2022-23 season and won the club's players' player and supporters' player of the year awards.

"I'm buzzing. It's great to be rewarded for all the hard work I've put in," he told BBC Radio Humberside.

"I'm looking to kick on and I feel like I've improved every season I've been here and the manager can get the best out of me."

He added: "The aim is to win as many games as we can and hopefully that takes us to where we want to be.

"We need to be ruthless. There were a lot of games last season where we were arguably the better team but we didn't come out on top."