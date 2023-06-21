Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal's kit for 2023-24 marks the 20th anniversary of their last Premier League title

Arsenal have withdrawn their new £110 home shirt from sale while a "design error" is corrected.

The shirt honours the 'Invincibles' season, 20 years on from when Arsene Wenger's side went unbeaten throughout an entire Premier League campaign.

However, it incorrectly recorded the results achieved by Arsenal in the 2003-04 campaign.

Kit manufacturer Adidas said fans who have already bought the shirt would be refunded.

Within the design of the 2023-24 "authentic" home shirt - which has a retail price of £110 - the outcome of the 38 results from the 2003-04 Premier League is detailed with a row of W's and D's to highlight the wins and draws from across the season.

But the shirt - worn by the players on a matchday - mistakenly only carried 32 of those results.

The "fan" shirt, which has the same design but is a cheaper option for supporters, is unaffected by the mistake. It retails at £80 and is still available in the Arsenal club shop.

"The 2023-24 Arsenal home authentic jerseys are temporarily unavailable while a design error is being corrected," Adidas said.

"We are working closely with the club and our partners to ensure restocked jerseys are available as soon as possible, and are offering full refunds to fans who have already bought one.

"This design error falls short of the standards we set ourselves as a brand, and we apologise to the club and its fans.

"The replica 'fan' version of the home jersey is unaffected and widely available now."

BBC Sport has contacted Arsenal for comment.