Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Chris Stokes signed for Kilmarnock in 2021

Morecambe have signed defender Chris Stokes on a one-year deal after his departure from Kilmarnock.

Stokes, 32, signed for Kilmarnock in 2021 and featured 44 times, winning promotion to the Scottish Premiership in his first campaign.

He has also won successive promotions from League Two with Coventry City and Bury.

The defender previously spent more than five years with Forest Green Rovers and had a spell at Stevenage.

"I have spent a lot of years in the EFL [English Football League] in my career and Morecambe was always a very difficult place to come to and always a battle and I look forward to being part of a side that will make the Mazuma [Stadium] a difficult place to come to in 2023/24," Stokes told the club.