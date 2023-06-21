Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Jack Stevens went off injured during the first half of Port Vale's 1-0 win at Cambridge last October

Cambridge United have signed goalkeeper Jack Stevens from League One rivals Oxford United on a two-year contract.

The U's say Stevens, 25, is moving on a free transfer but Oxford will be "retaining a future interest" should he be sold in due course.

He came through Oxford's youth set-up but spent last season on loan at Port Vale, making 27 League One appearances.

"I know the league really well and I am looking to show everyone how good a goalkeeper I am," Stevens said.

Stevens played 75 games for Oxford but also had spells in non-league football in 2017 and 2018 before joining Vale on loan last summer.

He is Cambridge's first signing since escaping relegation on the final day of last season and boss Mark Bonner said: "A strong goalkeeper union is always important in the team and I believe that Jack will be an excellent addition within that.

"He's quick around the goal and off his line, deals well with crosses, is a strong shot stopper and shows composure with the ball."

