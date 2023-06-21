Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alex Morgan (left), Rose Lavelle (centre) and Megan Rapinoe (right) were standout performers at the 2019 World Cup

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe have been named in the United States squad for the Women's World Cup.

Morgan, 33, and Rapinoe, 37, were both part of the USA teams that won the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and they will be going to their fourth tournament.

Defender Kelley O'Hara, 34, is also heading to a fourth World Cup but 14 players are making their tournament debuts for the defending champions.

Captain Becky Sauerbrunn was ruled out with a foot injury last week.

Forward Mallory Swanson and midfielders Sam Mewis and Catarina Macario will also be absent through injury.

The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand starts on 20 July, with the USA kicking off against Vietnam on 22 July.

USA's World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O'Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Julie Ertz (Angel City), Lindsey Horan (Lyon), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham)