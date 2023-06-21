Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi was injured as cups and other items were thrown from the stands

West Ham fans have been banned from attending the club's next European away match after objects were thrown from the stands at their Europa Conference League final win over Fiorentina.

Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was left bloodied after cups and other items were thrown as he took a corner.

West Ham have been fined 50,000 euros (£43,000) for the incident and a further 8,000 euros for a pitch invasion following the game in Prague.

The Hammers beat Fiorentina 2-1.

The London club have also been banned for selling tickets to away supporters for a second European match, although the governing body say that will be "suspended for a probationary period of two years".

As Biraghi received treatment for his head injury in the first half, a stadium announcement urged supporters to stop throwing objects onto the pitch and to "please respect players and the officials".

West Ham will play in next season's Europa League after ending their 43-year wait for a major trophy as Jarrod Bowen scored a last-minute winner.

The Premier League club condemned the behaviour of "a small number of fans" and said "these actions have no place in football".

It followed trouble before the game, as 16 people were arrested after an incident at a bar.

Czech police said Italian fans attacked West Ham supporters in a bar, leaving three people injured.