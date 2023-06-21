Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Ben Stevenson was part of the Forest Green Rovers side that won the League Two title in 2022

Portsmouth have signed former Forest Green Rovers midfielder Ben Stevenson.

The 26-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at Fratton Park and becomes Pompey's sixth new signing this summer.

Stevenson played 79 times in a two-year spell at Forest Green before leaving the club last month.

The former Coventry City youngster's professional debut came against Portsmouth in August 2016 and he has also spent time at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Colchester United.

"We're bringing in a player who covers all the positions in the middle of the park," Portsmouth boss John Mousinho told the club website.

"Ben will be looking to add a few more goals and assists to his game, but he's got all the attributes we're looking for."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.