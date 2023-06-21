Last updated on .From the section European Football

Watch: How referee got caught in fiery Euro final crossfire... in 60 seconds

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been banned for four matches by Uefa for confronting English referee Anthony Taylor after the Europa League final.

The charge relates to an incident in a car park after the game, when Mourinho, 60, directed a foul-mouthed rant at Taylor.

The Portuguese had been booked by Taylor in Budapest, where Sevilla beat Roma on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Mourinho has been charged with using insulting or abusive language.

Both clubs also faced several charges over their fans' and players' conduct during the match.

Roma have also been banned from selling tickets to their travelling fans for one European game next season and fined 55,000 euros (£47,300) after they were charged with throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks and improper conduct of their team.