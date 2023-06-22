Dean Cornelius: Harrogate Town sign midfielder after Motherwell exit
Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town
Harrogate Town have signed midfielder Dean Cornelius on a two-year deal after he turned down a new contract at Motherwell.
The 22-year-old made 46 appearances for the Steelmen in the Scottish Premiership.
He confirmed he had rejected the club's offer of a new deal on Wednesday.
"It was never going to be easy leaving Motherwell, but I just felt now at 22 years old it was the right time," he told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.