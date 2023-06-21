Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Women's Premiership holders Cliftonville are in a title battle with Glentoran

Cliftonville defeated Women's Premiership title rivals Glentoran 3-0 to progress to the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Marissa Callaghan scored twice at Solitude while Hannah Doherty also netted as the Reds knocked out the Glens.

Holders Sion Swifts defeated Mid Ulster 4-0 while Carla Devine scored a hat-trick as Linfield beat Lisburn 5-0.

Crusaders beat Derry City 4-0 to progress to the last four.

After a goalless first-half in north Belfast, Cliftonville scored three second-half goals to get the better of Glentoran.

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan scored twice before Doherty netted from a corner with 17 minutes to play.

Sion, who defeated the Reds in last year's decider, also made it safely through with a comfortable win in Strabane.

Aoibhe O'Neill opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Caoirse Doherty, Kerry Brown and Zoe McGlynn rounded out the win.

Linfield scored three goals in 13 minutes on their way to a semi-final spot. Mia Moore opened the scoring before Devine grabbed her first two goals of the night.

Moore scored again to make it four and Devine completed her hat-trick with two minutes remaining.

Darcie McNeill, Lisa Armour, Rachel McLaren and Amy McGivern were on target as Crusaders beat Women's Premiership strugglers Derry City.