Tyler Roberts helped Leeds win promotion to the Premier League in 2020 and played 108 games for the club

Birmingham City have signed Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old is the first summer signing by Blues, having played against them last October during a loan spell at Queens Park Rangers.

Roberts, who was a member of the Wales squad that reached the last 16 at Euro 2020, has agreed a four-year contract.

"With what's going on here and where I am in my career, I think it's the perfect fit," Roberts said.

"I've spoken to the gaffer (John Eustace) and it's all been really positive, I'm hoping I can bring my experiences and the quality I have into the team."

Roberts began is career in the West Midlands with West Bromwich Albion and had loan spells at Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and Walsall before being sold to Leeds in the 2018 January transfer window.

He has extensive Premier League experience with Leeds but was allowed to join QPR last summer and made 21 appearances for the London club.

