Southampton is Russell Martin's third managerial job after spells at MK Dons and Swansea

Southampton have named Swansea boss Russell Martin as their new manager.

The 37-year-old replaces Ruben Selles who left the club at the end of last season following their relegation from the Premier League.

Martin, who guided the Swans to 10th in the Championship in 2022-23, has signed a three-year deal at St Mary's until 2026.

"My aim is to get this club back where it belongs - in the top flight of English football," Martin said.

"I am ready for this challenge and will give everything to achieve this aim and to give the supporters a team that makes them proud. "I'm thrilled to be here and cannot wait for the work to begin."

It is understood Martin had agreed to become Southampton boss in May but the move was held up by a dispute over compensation to Swansea.

The Swans are hoping to name Barnsley boss Michael Duff as their new manager reports BBC Sport Wales.

"Russell was the stand-out candidate throughout our recruitment process," Southampton chairman Henrik Kraft said.

"We are confident his strong track record, alongside the experienced leadership of our new director of football, Jason Wilcox, will deliver great results."

Southampton finished bottom of the Premier League in May, ending their 11-year stay in the top flight.

They went through three managers last season with Ralph Hasenhuttl's replacement Nathan Jones only lasting 95 days before he was sacked in February.

Spaniard Selles came in later that month but could not haul Saints out of the drop zone.