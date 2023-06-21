Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan will join Barcelona on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Gundogan, 32, was offered a new contact by City but is thought to have negotiated a more lucrative three-year deal with the Spanish champions.

City boss Pep Guardiola was keen to keep Gundogan, who was integral to the club winning the Treble this season.

The Germany midfielder played 51 games in 2022-23, scoring 11 goals.

