Kilmarnock have added three players in one day as they secured midfielder Kyle Magennis, goalkeeper Will Dennis and a return for winger Matty Kennedy.

Kennedy, 28, has signed a three-year contract after leaving Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen - 10 years after exiting for Everton.

Magennis, 24, has agreed a two-year deal after departing another top-flight side, Hibernian.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Dennis is on a season-long loan from Bournemouth.

Seven senior players were released and eight loanees returned to their parent clubs after Kilmarnock avoided a relegation play-off with a final-day victory over Ross County.

Manager Derek McInnes has now added four replacements, with Robbie Deas having become the first arrival of the summer when the defender left Inverness Caledonian Thistle.