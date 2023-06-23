Close menu

Sandro Tonali: Newcastle United are close to signing Italy midfielder from AC Milan

Last updated on .From the section Newcastlecomments148

Sandro Tonali
The transfer would be a record fee for an Italian player

Newcastle United are close to signing Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from Serie A side AC Milan, according to his agent.

The 23-year-old is expected to sign a six-year contract and complete his medical in the coming days.

Speaking to Italian media, Tonali's agent Giuseppe Riso said the transfer could be worth up to 80m euros (£68.5m) including add-ons.

He said final details are being agreed by both sides.

"When such an important offer is received it is difficult to refuse both for the club and the player," he saidexternal-link.

Riso added that personal terms have been agreed between Newcastle and Tonali.

Tonali helped Milan win the Italian title in 2021-22 and was part of the side which reached last season's Champions League semi-finals.

He is currently part of Italy's squad at the Under-21 European Championships.

Tonali developed through the ranks at Brescia and made his professional debut for them in Serie B at 17.

Brescia were promoted to Serie A in 2018-19 and, while the club were relegated the following season, Tonali made his Italy debut during the campaign when he came on as a substitute against Liechtenstein in October 2019.

He joined AC Milan on loan in the summer of 2020 and, after making the move permanent the following year, scored five goals in 36 top-flight appearances as the club won the Italian title in 2022.

Tonali scored twice in 34 Serie A outings as the San Siro side finished fourth last season, while he made 12 appearances in the Champions League before Milan were beaten by rivals Inter in the semi-finals.

Analysis - Tonali the first of two 'marquee' signings?

The Daily Telegraph's Luke Edwards speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live

It's a really good signing. Tonali created 22 chances in Serie A last season which, for a deep-lying midfield player, is remarkable.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was probably getting a bit twitchy as all managers do at this time of the year when they have not got any players coming in through the door.

They went for Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan but I think the asking price for him was more like £100m, but now they've gone for Tonali who is a really good player. I think he will be a big success at Newcastle.

Because Newcastle are quoted such extortionate prices and the pound signs flash up for clubs whenever they are involved, I think they will only make one more expensive signing this summer. That will be the majority of the budget and then they will look for value for money.

How to follow Newcastle on the BBC bannerNewcastle banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

149 comments

  • Comment posted by pean, today at 21:27

    Will be a good signing for you.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 21:36

      Turtle replied:
      Too much money floating around in soccer.

      They should have equal pay for men and women like tennis.

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 21:29

    Good solid signing. Sounds a graffter footballer. No ego. What is needed. Good coup by the Toon.

    • Reply posted by So dew, today at 21:52

      So dew replied:
      No ego ? He’s the cheats cheat ?

  • Comment posted by SS20, today at 21:26

    Welcome to Newcastle!

    • Reply posted by Beans, today at 22:01

      Beans replied:
      blood money fc

  • Comment posted by SM1973, today at 21:47

    Looks like a cracking signing. Significant money but for a 23 year old international with league winning and champions league experience. He can only get better. Just waiting for the same old rhetoric… blood money, oil, etc 14 years of spending nothing. Last season we spent less than Forest. Keep smiling support your team and watch us crack on

    • Reply posted by H3Rs TV, today at 21:58

      H3Rs TV replied:
      Blood money. Oil etc

  • Comment posted by DarthVegan77, today at 21:39

    Looks a great signing in a position we needed to strengthen. We could do with a couple more this window as I'm certain the teams around us will be spending, but this looks like a very promising start to me.

    • Reply posted by LOLatyourteam, today at 21:47

      LOLatyourteam replied:
      No it doesn't

  • Comment posted by matt_posh, today at 21:29

    Can I be the first to copyright Toon-ali?

    • Reply posted by Cactus, today at 21:31

      Cactus replied:
      'Toon-Ali ' - It doesnt mean anything

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 21:49

    Seems like a solid signing with great potential. Need a couple more in this window to challenge for top 4 for next season. I have no doubt Howe will have a much stronger squad at his disposal in a few weeks time. The future is bright, the future is black and white.

  • Comment posted by yido1981, today at 21:31

    Absolute baller 👏

    • Reply posted by So dew, today at 21:53

      So dew replied:
      Ball something that’s for sure.

  • Comment posted by Wall, today at 21:44

    If you bring a Porsche to a go-cart race, you will clearly win. If we capped the Premier League to say Net £50million spend per season, who would come out on top with pure manager ability only based on having to work with the younger academy players?

    • Reply posted by Lowki, today at 21:45

      Lowki replied:
      Big Sam

  • Comment posted by Howezatt, today at 21:55

    Great stuff and more to follow. Loving the bitter tears from other clubs fans

    • Reply posted by LOLatyourteam, today at 21:59

      LOLatyourteam replied:
      Small club, small club mentality

  • Comment posted by Meldrews Neighbour, today at 21:50

    Does this mean he is not going to be judging on Strictly Come Dancing this winter.

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 22:06

    Toon would be better off signing Bruno fra Strictly, he'll help em quickstep back to mid table rapid with their dodgy cash. Forever in the shadow of the most decorated and biggest club in the land !

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 21:27

    Didn't expect him to ever leave Milan, frankly. But money talks.

    • Reply posted by Bleminator, today at 21:35

      Bleminator replied:
      Money has always talked since the very first ever football transfer. Hilarious the bitterness that oozes out when Toon have the temerity to spend after over a decade of spending virtually nothing. But its fine, makes things all the more enjoyable.

  • Comment posted by Henna58, today at 22:06

    Very good signing, to think 2 years ago we tried for Hamza Choudrey on loan but Ashley wouldn't sanction it 🙂

  • Comment posted by Stu20VT, today at 22:01

    Football died the moment chelskea won the Champions league under Ambromovich. Man City a few weeks ago was the stabbing a dead man. The only hope we have is a huge UK recession that looks likely. This will stop people subscribing the Sky premier league football. Got to be positives from bad things.

  • Comment posted by stuey, today at 21:45

    Good luck young man

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 21:29

    This would be a very good signing for Newcastle. I am surprised there are not more clubs after him tbh. Huge potential.

    • Reply posted by LOLatyourteam, today at 21:42

      LOLatyourteam replied:
      Nobody was willing to pay the 250k a week Newcastle are paying for his services

  • Comment posted by Purple Broncos, today at 21:59

    The other marquee is going to surprise many!

    Just like Tonali has done

    Both major coups

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 21:47

    I remember him being one of the best players in Football Manager and signing him for a fortune!

  • Comment posted by BorussiaTeeth, today at 22:02

    This will be an unmitigated disaster signing. Watch and see.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport