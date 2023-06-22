Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Wrexham won the National League with a record 111 points to end a 15-year absence from the Football League

Wrexham will host MK Dons in League Two on Saturday, 5 August in their first EFL fixture for 15 years.

Swansea City start the 2023-24 Championship at home to Birmingham while Cardiff City kick off at relegated Leeds on Sunday, 6 August.

Cardiff will host Swansea on Saturday, 16 September, with the second south Wales derby in Swansea on Saturday, 16 March.

Newport County's League Two campaign opens at Accrington Stanley.

The League Two Welsh derbies will take place at the Racecourse Stadium in north Wales on Saturday, 23 December, with Newport hosting the League Two newcomers at Rodney Parade just four weeks later on Saturday, 20 January.

Both Wrexham and Newport's opening weekend opponents were relegated from League One in 2022-23.

Swansea City made history once again in 2022/23 repeating a league double over Cardiff City first achieved after 111 years in 2021/2022

Cardiff's first home game will be against Queen's Park Rangers on Saturday, 12 August before travelling to another side who have dropped from the Premier League, Leicester City, the following weekend.

Over the Christmas and New Year period Erol Bulut's side will host promoted Plymouth Argyle on Boxing Day, Leicester three days later and then face a trip to London to play Queen's Park Rangers on 1 January.

The Bluebirds end their regular season at Rotherham on Saturday, 4 May.

After hosting Birmingham on Saturday, 5 August Swansea will travel to West Bromwich Albion on weekend two, with the Baggies heading to Swansea for the return on 1 January.

The Swans' Boxing Day fixture has thrown up a meeting with former boss Russell Martin at St Mary's Stadium, with the Scotsman bringing his Southampton side to the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday, 20 January.

Swansea end their 46-game campaign at home to Millwall.

Graham Coughlan succeeded James Rowberry as Newport County boss in October 2022 and guided them to a 15th place finish

Newport's first home opposition of the season in League Two will be Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, 12 August.

Over the festive period County host Forest Green Rovers on Boxing Day, followed by a visit from Crewe Alexandra on 29 December before a trip to Sutton United on 1 January.

Their regular season ends at Mark Hughes' Bradford City on Saturday, 27 April.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, travel to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, 12 August with festive games at Swindon on 26 December and Walsall on 29 December before a home game with Barrow on 1 January.

Their final regular season game is at the Racecourse Stadium against Stockport.

The League Two play-off final will be on Sunday, 19 May with the Championship play-off final at Wembley a week later.