Kai Havertz: Arsenal sign Chelsea forward in deal worth about £65m
Last updated on .From the section Arsenal
Arsenal have signed Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65m.
The 24-year-old has signed a "long-term deal" at Emirates Stadium, three years after joining the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen for £71m.
The fee for Havertz, who scored nine goals for the Blues last season, could rise with add-ons.
Havertz scored 19 goals in 91 Premier League appearances and hit the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City.
More to follow.
- Latest Arsenal news, analysis and fan views
- Get Gunners news notifications
- Listen to the latest The Far Post podcast
- Our coverage of the Gunners is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Arsenal - go straight to all the best content