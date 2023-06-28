Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal have signed Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65m.

The 24-year-old has signed a "long-term deal" at Emirates Stadium, three years after joining the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen for £71m.

The fee for Havertz, who scored nine goals for the Blues last season, could rise with add-ons.

Havertz scored 19 goals in 91 Premier League appearances and hit the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City.

