Doncaster Rovers hope to have the administrative error sorted out and petition closed

League Two side Doncaster Rovers have told the BBC that an "administrative error" is the explanation for a winding-up petition being lodged by His Majesty's Revenue and Customs [HMRC].

HMRC issued the petition on Thursday for late payment of taxes.

BBC Sport has been told the issue related to the required payment being sent to the wrong department.

Rovers expect the matter regarding the payment to be resolved quickly, potentially by the end of this week.

It is further evidence of a hardening of attitudes by HMRC regarding outstanding payments by football clubs, with Wigan due in court on 26 July over unpaid tax bills, while Derby County were believed to owe £36m when David Clowes took over the club last July after the Rams had spent nine months in administration.