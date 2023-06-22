Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Ali Koiki was a youth player at Burnley

Northampton Town defender Ali Koiki has signed a new two-year deal with the newly promoted League One club.

The 23-year-old has made 72 appearances since arriving in the summer of 2021, with 24 coming last season as the Cobblers finished third in League Two to go up automatically.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady said the former Bristol Rovers left-back has "become an important player" at Sixfields.

"Ali has improved and developed in his time with us," Brady said

"We think there is still more to come from him and under our coaching and our guidance we hope he will continue that progress."

Northampton start their League One campaign at home against fellow promoted side Stevenage on Saturday, 5 August.