Euro Under-21 Championship - Group C
Czech Rep U21Czech Republic U210England U21England U212

Czech Republic U21 0-1 England U21: Jacob Ramsey scores winner for Three Lions

By Alex HowellBBC Sport at Adjarabet Arena, Georgia

Last updated on .From the section Football

Jacob Ramsey celebrates
Jacob Ramsey scored six Premier League goals for Aston Villa last season

England got their European Under-21 Championship campaign off to a winning start as they beat the Czech Republic in Georgia to put themselves in a strong position to reach the knockout stage.

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey scored the opener early in the second half, picking the ball up and exchanging passes with Anthony Gordon before bursting into the box and slotting into the far corner.

Newcastle forward Gordon then had a goal ruled out for an infringement by Morgan Gibbs-White, but Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe sealed victory deep into stoppage time when he tapped in at the far post after being teed up by Cameron Archer.

Lee Carsley's side face Israel in their next group match on Sunday (17:00 BST).

England had not won the opening game of a European Under-21 Championship since 2009 and Carsley named an attacking line-up, including Gordon, Gibbs-White, Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and Chelsea's Noni Madueke.

Prior to Ramsey's opener, England also went close in the first half when Madueke curled a shot against the bar after some good work on the right-hand side, while three other chances also went begging.

The Young Lions did not have it all their own way, with the Czech Republic's best chance falling to forward Vasil Kusej, who raced through on goal but shot wide.

It is two years ago to the day that the senior England team beat the Czech Republic during their run to the Euro 2020 final - and Carsley's side will hope their victory puts them on the same path.

Line-ups

Czech Rep U21

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Jaros
  • 4Gabriel
  • 2Vitík
  • 3Hranác
  • 12Cedidla
  • 8Cerv
  • 22KalocSubstituted forValentaat 82'minutes
  • 20ZamburekSubstituted forDanekat 66'minutes
  • 11SulcBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKarabecat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7KusejSubstituted forJurásekat 60'minutes
  • 9SejkBooked at 19minsSubstituted forFilaat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Pojezny
  • 6Fukala
  • 10Karabec
  • 13Danek
  • 14Fila
  • 15Koubek
  • 16Neuman
  • 17Jurásek
  • 18Pech
  • 19Vlcek
  • 21Valenta
  • 23Markovic

England U21

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1Trafford
  • 14Garner
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 4Colwill
  • 2AaronsBooked at 56minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 89'minutes
  • 21GomesSubstituted forSkippat 79'minutes
  • 17Jones
  • 23MaduekeSubstituted forSmith Roweat 79'minutes
  • 8J RamseyBooked at 84mins
  • 7Gibbs-WhiteBooked at 69minsSubstituted forElliottat 89'minutes
  • 11GordonBooked at 20minsSubstituted forArcherat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Thomas
  • 6Skipp
  • 9Archer
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 12Branthwaite
  • 13Griffiths
  • 15Cresswell
  • 16Johnson
  • 18Doyle
  • 19Elliott
  • 20Palmer
  • 22Rushworth
Referee:
Horatiu Fesnic

Match Stats

Home TeamCzech Rep U21Away TeamEngland U21
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home11
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home19
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Czechia U21 0, England U21 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Czechia U21 0, England U21 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Czechia U21 0, England U21 2. Emile Smith Rowe (England U21) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cameron Archer.

  4. Booking

    Adam Karabec (Czechia U21) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Adam Karabec (Czechia U21) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  6. Post update

    Foul by James Garner (England U21).

  7. Post update

    Martin Cedidla (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ben Johnson (England U21).

  9. Post update

    Adam Karabec (Czechia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harvey Elliott (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Archer.

  11. Post update

    Oliver Skipp (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Matej Jurásek (Czechia U21).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. Ben Johnson replaces Max Aarons.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. Harvey Elliott replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Garner (England U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Archer.

  16. Post update

    James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Adam Karabec (Czechia U21).

  18. Post update

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Matej Valenta.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Martin Vitík.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 22nd June 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia U2111002023
2Netherlands U2110100001
3Belgium U2110100001
4Portugal U21100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2111003033
2Ukraine U2111002023
3Croatia U21100102-20
4Romania U21100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2111002023
2Germany U2110101101
3Israel U2110101101
4Czech Rep U21100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2111002113
2France U2110100001
3Italy U2110100001
4Norway U21100112-10
View full Euro Under-21 Championship tables

