Jacob Ramsey scored six Premier League goals for Aston Villa last season

England got their European Under-21 Championship campaign off to a winning start as they beat the Czech Republic in Georgia to put themselves in a strong position to reach the knockout stage.

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey scored the opener early in the second half, picking the ball up and exchanging passes with Anthony Gordon before bursting into the box and slotting into the far corner.

Newcastle forward Gordon then had a goal ruled out for an infringement by Morgan Gibbs-White, but Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe sealed victory deep into stoppage time when he tapped in at the far post after being teed up by Cameron Archer.

Lee Carsley's side face Israel in their next group match on Sunday (17:00 BST).

England had not won the opening game of a European Under-21 Championship since 2009 and Carsley named an attacking line-up, including Gordon, Gibbs-White, Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and Chelsea's Noni Madueke.

Prior to Ramsey's opener, England also went close in the first half when Madueke curled a shot against the bar after some good work on the right-hand side, while three other chances also went begging.

The Young Lions did not have it all their own way, with the Czech Republic's best chance falling to forward Vasil Kusej, who raced through on goal but shot wide.

It is two years ago to the day that the senior England team beat the Czech Republic during their run to the Euro 2020 final - and Carsley's side will hope their victory puts them on the same path.