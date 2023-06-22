Last updated on .From the section Wales

Rhiannon Roberts signed for Liverpool in 2018 and fell just short of 100 appearances

Wales defender Rhiannon Roberts will play in Spain's Liga F next season after signing a two-year deal with Real Betis Women.

Roberts was released by Liverpool last month having helped the club achieve promotion back to the Women's Super League.

"Betis is a huge club and I'm just excited to be part of a new journey," the 32-year-old said.

Roberts will link up with the club after international duty next month.

Wales are playing four-time World Cup winners USA in a friendly in San Jose on 9 July.

"I'm excited to be in Spain... I'm looking forward to all the games over here and the rivalries over here as well, I'm all for that," Roberts said on Real Betis' social media platforms.

"I'd like to add to the quality that is already there, I'd like to think I'm a leader in the team as well, my Spanish will have to come along with that, but I think I've got a lot of assets to bring to the team."